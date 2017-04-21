Translate to: 

Is your kitchen frustration-free?

PROPERTY NEWS - Struggling to find that spatula? Indulging in your love for cooking and baking should be fun, not frustrating.
 
Make use of these top tips for a frustration-free kitchen:
Shorter distances
The key to smooth workflow in the kitchen involves identifying the most common activities, what storage items you need and where you'll need them.
 
Ideally, your preparation worktop space should be at least 900mm wide and located between your cleaning zone and your cooking zone to ensure kitchen tasks run like clockwork.
 
Keep spices and oils close at hand
Choose an ergonomic, high-fronted drawer to store your spices, oil bottles, vinegar and chopping boards. Place this unit between your prep zone and cooking zone for easy access during preparation and cooking time. Stop bottles of cooking oils from falling over with an inner dividing system and store chopping boards neatly.
 
Choose drawers instead of shelves
Drawers are very ergonomic, making it far easier than shelved cabinets to access contents. Create up to 15% more space by choosing a wider drawer instead of two narrow ones. Deeper drawers with higher sides create even more space.
 
Keep pots and pans close to the stove
Make sure your prized collection of cooking ware is right where you need it - in drawers close to the stove. Use customisable cross dividers to separate lids from pots so that you don't have to search high and low for the right lid.
 
Baking trays can be stored upright conveniently in high-fronted drawers using dividing walls. No need to store these in messy piles.
 
Keep utensils organised and close by
It's essential to have the right tools for cooking. It is just as important to keep these utensils organised and exactly where you need them to make kitchen tasks quicker and easier. Thanks to innovative products such as the knife holder, film and foil dispensers, bottle dividers and spice holders, kitchen tasks are a breeze. You can also separate preparation utensils and cooking utensils using inner dividing systems.
 
For more information, visit www.eclipsegroup.co.za
 
10:16 (GMT+2), Tue, 09 May 2017
