Translate to: 

Financing an auction property

Financing an auction property
Image: www.99.co
PROPERTY NEWS - More and more consumers are finding it difficult to make ends meet in the current economy and property auctions are becoming more common again as a result.
 
However, while this might seem like a good thing for property investors hunting for 'bargain' buy-to-let opportunities, they should make sure that they have their finances in order before putting in the winning bid, says CEO of BetterLife Home Loans, Shaun Rademeyer.
 
"In most cases, you will need to be able to pay or provide guarantees for a 10% deposit on the fall of the hammer. You will then need to come up with the balance within a certain time period - usually 30 days - and if you are not paying cash, you will need a home loan.
 
"And in that case, it would really be advisable for you to arrange this well in advance, with the help of a reputable mortgage originator such as BetterLife Home Loans, who can guide you through the process and help you obtain pre-approval for a certain amount.
 
An added advantage of doing things this way is that you will know what your spending 'limit' is and be less likely to get carried away in the excitement of the auction." Rademeyer says the alternative for those who go to auction without arranging a home loan is to make use of personal or bridging loans - but they should remember that these usually come at a considerably higher rate of interest that home loans.
 
"And either way, there are certain documents that you will need to have prepared, including your identity document, proof of residence, proofs of income, bank statements, a list of your assets and liabilities, and a list of your monthly regular and discretionary expenditure.
 
"Bearing in mind that in most cases the property you purchase at auction will not be your primary home, lenders may well look for a bigger deposit and only be prepared to approve a home loan at a relatively high rate of interest.
"Meanwhile, you should try to view the property before you bid for it, and also work out the maximum bid you are prepared to make - no matter what.
 
Remember, if you overbid, you will be the one that has to deal with the gap between your lender's valuation of the property and the price you have agreed to pay - and will probably have to cover the shortfall yourself."
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
07:24 (GMT+2), Fri, 17 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Statistics SA recently released this year’s Victims of Crime Survey, which indicates amongst others, South Africans generally feel unsafe. Where do you feel safe?
Not anywhere
George Herald 82%
In my own home
George Herald 12%
At work
George Herald 2%
In public places
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
checkmate1000
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
merc320
I'm a 67 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up