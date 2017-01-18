Beware of online rental scams

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - People looking for rental homes in George should beware of scams linked to adverts on online sales sites like OLX

A George woman, who wants to remain anonymous, last week phoned for two properties advertised on OLX and in both cases it turned out to be a scam where men tried to obtain deposits before a viewing of the house.

The adverts are convincing. One even contained a photo of the interior of a house that was clearly located in an upmarket development.

"When I phoned, the man who answered said if I paid half the deposit, I could have a look the next morning, so I immediately knew that it was a scam," she says.

The following day, she phoned about an advert for a home in Denver Park with the name of a woman as contact person. A man answered and explained that it was his wife's phone, but he offered to help.

