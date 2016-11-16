Christmas in Clifton at just R150K a day

Super-luxury multistorey Pentagon Villas in Nettleton Road. Image: www.pentagonvilla.co.za

PROPERTY NEWS - The super-luxury multistorey Pentagon Villas in Nettleton Road, one of the most sought-after addresses in Clifton, as well as another property on Clifton Road, have been booked for two weeks over Christmas and New Year at R150,000 a day.Pentagon, which has finishes in Italian marble, boasts a butler's quarters, a hi-tech cinema, a gym, a Zen garden and a waterfall.A property on Avenue St Bartholomew in Fresnaye has been rented for R100,000 a day for 10 days.Lance Cohen, the director of Seeff Atlantic Seaboard, said the holiday rental market was very strong."The high-end rental market is made up of both international visitors, mainly from Europe, as well as the local market. For high-end properties, there seems to be a growing demand," said Cohen.The presidential suite at KwaZulu-Natal's five-star Oyster Box Hotel has been booked for R50,500 a night from Christmas into the first week of the new year.The presidential suite of the posh Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa in Cape Town has been booked at R60,000 a night over the festive season.Demand for premium holiday accommodation in sought-after Cape Town suburbs such as Clifton and Camps Bay has pushed rentals for high-end properties to astronomical heights, said Pam Golding Properties rental agent Janine Sullivan.She said even a two-bedroom apartment in these areas would set you back R3,500 a night."Some very high-end properties priced at R30,000 and more per night come inclusive of the owner's car, a property manager and a housekeeper to cook meals."Sullivan said 90% of rental inquiries were from clients overseas."Most visitors will spend an average of six days to a fortnight in a short-let unit," she said."Brexit and the weakened pound has had little impact on the holiday rental market, as most UK guests had booked well in advance, before the knock to their exchange rate."The Cape Town rental boom has now expanded to Hout Bay and Llandudno, with holidaymakers prepared to pay up to R95,000 a day for a "boutique hotel-style" house in Llandudno, said Steven Holvec of Seeff Shortstay.