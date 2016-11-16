Translate to: 

When to go down the property ladder

When to go down the property ladder
Generic image.
PROPERTY NEWS - We usually think of people moving up the property ladder – for their first small flat to a townhouse and then to a family home. And with the growing trend towards multigenerational living and the need for extra space to accommodate adult children or ageing parents, that's where many people stop their property journey.
 
But there are many others for whom taking a step or two down the property ladder now also makes very good sense in the light of increasing property rates and utility costs, says Berry Everitt, MD of the Chas Everitt International property group.
 
"Indeed, First National Bank reports following its latest estate agent survey that about one in four home sales currently is being generated by middle-aged owners seeking to move to a smaller, more secure and lower-maintenance property.
 
However, even when "downsizing" is the best thing to do financially, moving from a family home where you have lived for many years is always a wrench, and you may need some assurance that you are making the right decision."
Sure signs that the time has come to downsize:
 
Your youngest child just moved out
While a family home is full of memories, it is also usually full of unused objects that just take up space and energy.
So once the last of the fledglings has flown the nest, it may be a good time to whittle down the memorabilia and move somewhere smaller. This might also be the right time to move closer to children or grandchildren that moved far away.
 
You have unused rooms
If there are rooms you never use but still have to dust, maintain and pay rates on, you should really consider downsizing to a home that is cheaper to run and requires less of your energy to keep up.
 
Your home is just too much work
No matter what your age, you have to ensure that your home is cleaned, maintained and paid for – whether you do the work yourself or pay someone else to do it. And if you've reached the stage where you feel overwhelmed or just think you could use your time or money better, it's time to go smaller.
 
You're getting ready to retire
This is the usual reason for people to start thinking about downsizing, as they realise that they need to live in a smaller, cheaper property and cut their property taxes, insurance and home loan repayments in order to stretch their retirement savings. Security and personal safety also usually become an issue at this point, which is why many people choose to relocate to a gated estate or security complex.
 
You want more freedom
Having worked hard and raised a family, many people see middle-age as the time when they should be free to travel more, indulge new interests, get a new qualification, or just spend more time with family and friends. And downsizing to a smaller, lower maintenance property can provide the financial and social freedom to do all of those things – especially if you have lived in your family home for many years and it is now valued at considerably more than you paid for it.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
11:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 82%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
JustMe1969DC
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 50.
TalktoMe_6999
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up