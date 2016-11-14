Translate to: 

Things to avoid during the home buying process

Things to avoid during the home buying process
There are several other aspects that prospective buyers need to keep in mind when preparing to purchase a property.
PROPERTY NEWS - While the majority of buyers will require a deposit when applying for a home loan, this is not the only financial consideration that they will need to be taken into account. There are several other aspects that prospective buyers need to keep in mind when preparing to purchase a property.
 
Being prepared and having money set aside for the costs associated with a property purchase is essential, however, there are also things that buyers should avoid doing during the home buying process, as they could impair the buyer’s chances of obtaining the finance they require. Ideally, buyers should avoid these financial missteps to ensure they maximise their potential for bond approval.

Here are a few financial faux pas to avoid before engaging in the property purchasing process:

Letting your credit score drop

A low credit score will impact buyers in two ways – it will negatively affect their chances of bond approval, and if approved, it will have a bearing on the interest rate the bank is willing to provide them on the loan.
 
Aspects that will have an adverse effect on a buyer’s credit score include missed or late payments, so it is essential to keep all credit lines current. Payments must be made on time and every month. Prospective home buyers should avoid applying for any additional accounts or credit cards, as multiple credit enquiries will impair their credit scoring.

Too much debt

Where possible buyers should attempt to get rid of existing debt or at the very least reduce it to below 30% of the credit limit. Debt weighs heavily on a consumer’s credit scoring, so it is highly advisable for potential buyers to pay off any consumer accounts that are due, before applying for a home loan.
 
Having a high debt-to-income ratio affects buyers’ affordability levels, which will have a bearing on the bond amount they will be approval for - if they are approved at all. Disposable cash is a key element to bond approval success.

Spending splurges

Spending big amounts of money on credit before applying for a bond will severely reduce a buyer's chances of getting a bond. Ideally, it is best to avoid making any large credit-driven retail purchases or buying a big-ticket item such as a car, before applying for a bond.

When it comes to big-ticket items credit is not the only thing to be weary of, as large cash withdrawals will also raise concern with the lender. Substantial cash withdrawals may require an explanation during the bond approval process.
 
09:58 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 84%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
Kalla
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 52.
Neptunes
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up