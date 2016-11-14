Building 'fly over' homes to solve housing challenge

One solution is to use modern building materials to build 'fly over' homes – which effectively add a second storey to an existing house, but are totally separate.

PROPERTY NEWS - Port Elizabeth property developer Johann Dreyer and his team at Direct Group Africa have identified the space above suburban homes as prime real estate.

“Residents also suffer because they are being housed far away from centres of employment, hospitals and established schools,” he says.

Modular building system



The technology is a modular building system consisting of steel-framed expanded polystyrene panels that has been developed over the past 10 years by the Direct Group for the African market.



“Our materials and system have passed all the required tests and have been accepted by the major banks. So it is all systems go,” he says.



The concept of 'fly over' homes came when the Direct Group was looking for suitable land on which to build in the townships around Port Elizabeth, where the company is based.



“What we found is that much of the land is tied up in red tape, so we looked upwards – to the space above the existing houses,” he says.

“We know that most municipalities are faced with the challenge of providing services, schools, clinics, libraries and other facilities to communities whose homes are stretching farther and farther into the veld.