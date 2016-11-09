Construction begins on The Plettenberg Manor

Civil construction has begun on Devmark Property Group's The Plettenberg Manor, a new retirement village in Plettenberg Bay.

PROPERTY NEWS - Civil construction has begun on Devmark Property Group's The Plettenberg Manor, a new retirement village in Plettenberg Bay.

Says Hein Ehlers, CEO of the Devmark Property Group: “The Bitou Council has approved the civil engineering plans and Power Construction has been appointed as the civil contractor. Construction of the residential units, the gatehouse and security entrance will commence in January next year.”



As part of the first phase of construction, the former Keurbooms River Hotel will be restored and refurbished to function as the estate’s clubhouse. Ehlers continues: “The clubhouse will include 54 assisted living suites to be launched during November 2016, a healthcare centre including a 24-bed frail care centre, a restaurant, coffee shop, ladies bar, beauty salon as well as convenience store.”



ClearVu security fencing system



According to Ehlers, Cochrane has been appointed as the supplier of the chosen ClearVu security fencing system. “This anti-climb mesh system is designed to ensure maximum perimeter protection while maintaining high visibility. It’s globally accepted as the finest security system on the market.

We’ve also appointed local contractor Securefence to install the ClearVu invisible wall along with further electrical fencing. A 600mm under-dig will also be installed to ensure a security breach cannot take place underneath the fence. In addition to the impenetrable fencing systems, we’ll make use of state-of-the-art cameras along the entire perimeter.”



Ehlers is very excited about the The Plettenberg Manor. "This is our eighth retirement village development in 26 years. Plettenberg Bay has been my second home for the past 37 years and The Plettenberg Manor's natural beauty is breathtaking.”



The development will offer six accommodation types ranging from assisted living units to three-bedroom homes. Prices range between R985,000 to R3.8m.