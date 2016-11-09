Interior design trends: What’s out!

Defined living spaces are returning to modern homes as more private home layouts gain popularity.

PROPERTY NEWS - Trend forecasters and designers have not only made their interior design predictions for what’s in for 2017, they have also indicated what’s out.

Copper

Copper will always be in style in some way, but cheap and shiny imitation copper has had it.

A more industrial look is expected for 2017.

The shift will be away from the super polished look with black steel and burnished metals taking over.

Marble

With marble homeware having been the rage in the mass-produced homewares market, expect a sharp decline in this fad.

Raw, organic textures like wood, clay and wicker will take over.

Quote artworks

After years of popularity, quote artworks are on their way out at last.

Seen as a cliché, they have had their day.

Fiddle leaf figs

Once featured in many magazine spreads, the fiddle leaf fig will soon make way for a new statement indoor plant. Those predicting trends are whispering that it will be the olive tree.





Open plan living