Tips for selling your home when it's also your office

PROPERTY NEWS - The number of people working from home and running home-based businesses has grown exponentially over the past few years as technology has made it ever-easier to work from just about anywhere and at any time of day (even in your pyjamas if you want to), and people have grown increasingly averse to long commutes and traffic congestion.

However, working from home comes with its own set of challenges, and potentially a more difficult experience when trying to sell your house.



You need to be aware of this before you list your property, and put some plans in place to deal with the potential interruptions as your agent brings prospective buyers around to view the property, and the hassle of trying to keep everything neat and tidy while you’re also trying to work.



Preferred viewing times



The first thing you should do is discuss your schedule and preferred viewing times with your agent. Obviously you can’t be too rigid, or you will risk buyers being put off by the fact that they can’t see the property when it suits them.

But you can ask your agent to give you fair notice of a viewing, and maybe block off your busiest work periods – so that you don’t have strangers wandering through your office while you’re on that all-important conference call.



Also, while having your agent call is usually a welcome experience because it means someone is interested in your home, it can be frustrating if you are trying to meet a tight work deadline.

So be honest with your agent about what they should share with you immediately – and what can wait. If a really keen buyer wants to come over in two hours, you need to know right away.

But if the agent just wants to pass on feedback from a previous showing, after work is a better time.