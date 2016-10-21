Translate to: 

Packing and moving quickly

Packing and moving quickly
Photo: www.familygolive.com
PROPERTY NEWS - When it comes to moving, ideally you would want some lead time to be able to prepare and get everything in order. But due to certain circumstances, time is not always a luxury that some people have.
 
After Theresa May took over as Britain's new prime minister, former prime minister Dave Cameron had just 48 hours to vacate 10 Downing Street. Unlike most of us, Cameron was fortunate enough to not have to do the packing himself – professional movers arrived with 330 boxes, 30 rolls of tape and three rolls of bubble wrap.
 
Hopefully the next time you move you have as much help, but if not, Adrian Goslett, regional director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, provides a few tips to help maximise the time you do have.
 
Create a packing station
A lot of time can be wasted by constantly trying to find items around the home, such as the scissors, boxes or bubble. Pick a place in the home that can be used as a packing station and keep the required items together. Stock the packing station with plenty of tape, boxes in various sizes, bubble wrap, newspapers and markers.
 
Have a plan of action
Having a strategy and sticking to it will help make the process a lot smoother. Essential items should be packed together in specially marked boxes. Included in these items will be things that you would want on the first day in the new home, such as bed sheets, pet food, electronics chargers, toiletries and a change of clothing. Packing one room at a time and labelling the boxes by room will help ensure that items stay. It is helpful to colour code the rooms and mark the boxes accordingly with markers, stickers or coloured tape.
 
Get two different colour rubbish bags
To avoid confusion have rubbish bags in two colours, one for packing and the other for throwing things away. A lot of space can be saved by packing clothing and linens into big plastic bags, as they can be squeezed into tight spaces between boxes.
 
Fill drawers
If you are using professional movers to move and have not enlisted the help of friends who may have back issues, pack your dresser drawers with as many items as possible - this will save both time and space.
 
Be mindful of weight
It is best to pack heavier items in smaller boxes and fill big boxes with lighter items. This will ensure that the boxes are not too heavy to move and will prevent them from breaking, which will waste time and possibly damage the items that were in the box.
 
Don't get hung up on clothes
Rather than taking clothes off hangers, folding them and packing them in boxes, use wardrobe boxes. This will allow you to simply transfer your clothes on hangers inside the specially designed wardrobe box, saving time and effort.
 
If you have the money…
If you are not trying to save on costs – make use of professional packers. They will pack your entire home, just a room or a group of time-consuming items, depending on your needs.
 
Goslett concludes by saying that while moving within a tight time frame can be a daunting task, if the right methods are used it can be done and will be far less stressful.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
10:05 (GMT+2), Thu, 10 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...
Eintlik nogal baie
Eintlik nogal baie
Jay is a guy at a crossroads in his life and when he meets Ally, his life...
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 62%
No, I'm working
George Herald 31%
Yes
George Herald 8%
Men
Women
Search
BabyPowderSmellsNice
I'm a 29 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 45.
tadpolefarm
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up