Mont Fleur Mountain Estate...the best reason to move to George

The first four houses are being built at The Orchards inside Mont Fleur Mountain Estate.

most breath taking regions world renowned for its natural beauty and character.

Lanner Developments and Earp Construction have taken hands, breathing new life into Mont Fleur Mountain Estate at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountain with its peaceful surroundings and beautiful lifestyle that is relaxed, safe and secure.

They have just started with the first four houses currently being built at 'The Orchards' inside Mont Fleur and the four homes will be completed by the beginning of December.

traffic jams!

All it takes is a telephone call to set up a date and time to get you on the road to a new, exciting lifestyle that you've been longing for.

Find time during the holiday period to view this prime development. It might very well transform your vacation into a life-changing experience.

Contact Len Earle on 082 774 3383/ Janika on 084 390 3683 and make your dream come true.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

SOUTHERN CAPE PROPERTY NEWS - Earp Construction develops prime properties in one of South Africa'sThe development is close to various schools, churches, hospitals and other essential amenities, and far from anyEarp, with its one stop shop policy, makes building or buying a completed house a painless and enjoyable experience.