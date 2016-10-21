Translate to: 

Access free legal support system through Rental Housing Tribunal

Access free legal support system through Rental Housing Tribunal
The Rental Housing Act consists of laws designed to protect the rights of landlords and tenants in the South African residential rental industry.
PROPERTY NEWS - The Rental Housing Act consists of laws designed to protect the rights of landlords and tenants in the South African residential rental industry.
 
However, not all landlords are rental professionals, and very few tenants have much experience in rental law, which is why disputes over rights and responsibilities occur with unfortunate frequency.
 
“The most common disagreements between tenants and landlords arise from the incorrect interpretation or application of the laws presented in the Rental Housing Act,” says Jacqui Savage, the national business development manager for Rawson Rentals.
 
“In other industries, this kind of situation would most likely require private mediation services or legal action, which can be very expensive for everyone involved. Luckily for South African landlords and tenants, the government has provided a free legal support system for the residential rental industry in the form of the provincial Rental Housing Tribunal.”

Tribunals have several functions

These tribunals (previously known as the Rent Board) are autonomous in each province, and have several functions, including promoting stability in their local residential rental sector, investigating and facilitating dispute resolution, and educating interested parties on fair and lawful rental practices.
 
Their services can be contracted by any South African citizen or legal resident, free of charge.

“Having access to this kind of facility is invaluable for both landlords and tenants,” says Savage, “because it provides an objective third party – with expert relevant knowledge – to advise and mediate when tenant-landlord relationships breaks down.”

According to Savage, the most common issues taken to the tribunals by tenants include illegal eviction, invasion of privacy, unlawful changes to a lease, inadequate property maintenance and interruptions to municipal services.
 
Landlords typically approach the tribunals for help with tenants who are in breach of their lease, refuse to comply with a legal notice to vacate the premises, or have damaged a property beyond the scope of the security deposit.

“The process for lodging a complaint with the Rental Housing Tribunal is quite simple,” says Savage. “You just need to fill out a form, which is usually available on your provincial tribunal’s website, or from their local offices. Once this has been submitted, the tribunal conducts an investigation to decide whether unfair or unlawful practices are taking place, and if so, they will arrange formal or informal mediation to try to resolve the issues without resorting to court.” 
 
10:29 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 21%
No
George Herald 75%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
spokenjol
I'm a 64 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 56 and 64.
seabreeze328
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up