Translate to: 

Employment data signals tough times

Employment data signals tough times
South Africa's economy continues to shed jobs, placing its workforce under considerable pressure.
PROPERTY NEWS - South Africa's economy continues to shed jobs, placing its workforce under considerable pressure. This will inevitably introduce additional strains into the country's property markets.
 
Released recently, Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Employment Statistics assesses the state of the formal, non-agricultural sector in the second quarter of the year (in other words, between April and June). It is the key measure of the state of employment in the country.
 
It revealed total employment of 9,218,000 people in this part of the economy over this period. In the first quarter of the year it recorded 9,285,000 – which meant that South Africa had shed some 67,000 jobs over this period.

Hardest hit was the community services sector – government, health, education and recreational services, for example – which shed 48,000 jobs. Manufacturing, trade, transport and mining showed smaller declines. Construction added a modest 1,000 jobs.

Measured over the longer term, the economy has added a little over 30,000 jobs since June 2015 (when total employment stood at 9,188,000), but has seen a significant decline since the recent highpoint in December 2015 (9,288,000).

Continued economic turbulence

These numbers suggest continued economic turbulence impacting on the livelihoods of a many South Africans. This adds a worrying dimension to recently released data from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa and from Old Mutual’s Savings and Investment Monitor – which suggested that stressed households were dipping into savings or minimising their bond payments.

The hardest hit are likely to be those in the lower and middle-income groups, whose reserve funds are smallest, and who rely heavily on their paychecks to meet their living expenses. The prospect of defaults on bonds and declining sales in this part of the market are very real.

On a positive note, the slight increase in employment in the construction industry, demonstrates an encouraging resilience, indicating some buoyancy in the property sector – and also highlighting its critically important role as a creator of employment in the current difficult economic environment.
 
09:35 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Platteland_85
I'm a 31 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 30.
Bigdreamer147
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up