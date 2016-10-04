Translate to: 

5 Things you shouldn't say to prospective buyers

5 Things you shouldn't say to prospective buyers
Generic image.
PROPERTY NEWS - The things you say to prospective buyers about your home and neighbourhood, may put them off putting in an offer.
 
5 bits of advice from estate agents
  • You have approached an agent to sell your home. Let them do their job.
  • Welcome buyers your agent brings around and then keep yourself to one side without interfering.
  • Things you regard as perks or reasons to buy your home, may not appeal to a potential buyer. By boasting about things that you regard as perks, you may actually be putting potential buyers off.
  • Remember that you do not know what the prospective buyer is looking for or what their circumstances and needs are. Nor do you know why they are interested in moving to your area.
  • Only volunteer information on amenities or anything else when asked directly by the buyer.
5 things you shouldn’t say to prospective buyers 
 
We’ve decided to leave the country and all that’s left to do is to sell the house. 
 
 
 
You have just made them aware of the urgency of the sale which may adversely affect negotiating a price.

We love our house, but it’s become too small for us. 
 
 
 
The buyer may have a similar size family and plans to grow their family. Their idea of space may differ from yours.

The kids have all left home and it’s too expensive for us to run. 
 
 
 
Buyers might second guess whether they can afford the property or whether they need so much space.

Quite a few people have been to see the house. 
 
 
 
Interested buyers may start wondering why no one else has put in an offer.
 
I'm selling because my divorce has just gone through and I want to get away from the memories
 
 
The buyers may be newlyweds buying their first home. They may not want to buy a house with negative vibes.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
13:55 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 22%
No
George Herald 78%
Men
Women
Search
cyclenut123
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 45.
Onlyme_023
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up