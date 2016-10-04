Translate to: 

Why you may not want to close your home loan account

Why you may not want to close your home loan account
Generic image.
PROPERTY NEWS - Considering that most homeowners have a loan that is costing them up to 30% of their monthly income in repayments, it isn’t surprising that the majority would really like to get that loan paid off as quickly as possible.
 
"Closing your home loan account completely is not necessarily the best course of action for everyone," says Shaun Rademeyer, CEO of BetterLife Home Loans.
 
Even if you have a very low balance that you could easily pay off, deliberately keeping your home loan account open could prove very useful if you ever need to borrow money again - to finance a child’s education, for example, or to cover a family emergency or even invest in another property.
 
Borrowing against the equity in your home by extending your existing mortgage again will definitely be the cheapest way to go in these circumstances and should also be relatively easy to do, compared to having to apply for other forms of credit.
 
"The longer you stay in your home, the greater the risk of you becoming “house rich and cash poor” – or owing nothing on your bond, but at the same time lacking sufficient funds to pay for the upkeep of the property, including rates and taxes, routine maintenance and proper insurance," says Shaun Rademeyer.
 
Rademeyer says this does not mean homeowners who are currently using a large chunk of their discretionary income every month to reduce the capital portion of their home loan as quickly as possible should stop doing so.
“They should know that when you put extra money towards paying off your home loan, what you are actually doing is eliminating a non-tax deductible expense, and that this is essentially the same as making a tax-free investment.”
 
At the moment the real rate of return on paying off your bond is around 4,3% a year, after inflation at 6,2% is subtracted from the current home loan interest rate of 10,5% and there are of course, many who will point out that they can do better than this by investing their extra cash elsewhere.
 
“But before they do, they need to consider that other investments like shares are generally much riskier than real estate and that dividends are taxed. In addition, many homeowners are motivated to pay down their home loan as fast as possible so they can live virtually rent-free while investing wherever they please.”
 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:19 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 13%
No
George Herald 81%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
Maitland
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 50.
lonerider61
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up