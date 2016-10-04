Translate to: 

Proven tips to become a successful real estate agent

PROPERTY NEWS - There are some small but very important tips that any seasoned estate agent will pass down to the rookie.
 
These tips may seem negligible, but many are proven time and time again to be the backbone of success in the business of property rental and sales. Here are some pointers to put you on the path to success.
 
• Know your area
• Put your boards up
• Forward all calls
 
Know your area
This has actually been proven by a formal analysis carried out by one of the leading South African real estate companies. After carrying out a survey they found that agents who stuck to a relatively small geographical area and knew their neighbourhood well were the agents who made more sales. It is a common misconception that if you spread your 'territory' over a large area you will boost sales. Sales seem to be contingent on an in-depth knowledge of small niche areas.
 
The combination of knowing your sellers, landlords, buyers, and tenants puts you in the position of being an expert in a neighbourhood and prospective clients will seek out the expert every single time.
 
Put your boards up
Even though there has been a huge transition of the property market to the Internet, the conventional methods of marketing still seem to be very effective. One would think with the advent of online property marketing services, old fashioned methods such as signage and putting up boards would become a thing of the past.
 
It is true that prospective buyers would rather search for new property from the comfort of their own home than drive around looking for real estate. It is also common that sellers prefer to have prospective buyers make an appointment than to open their house so that strangers can wander in and out. All this said, having a board up on the property that is for sale still generates inquiries and still brings in sales and prospective buyers, enough so that boards are still considered very effective marketing tools and should be utilized.
 
Forward all calls
Make absolutely sure that every call that comes into the office about a listing or property that is your mandate gets forwarded directly to you. These calls should not be handled by anybody but the expert, namely you. It is unlikely that anyone else will be able to answer any questions as well as you can. You should also make sure that there is somebody at the office to answer calls at all times.
 
Bearing some of these tips in mind as you set out on your chosen career path, you should be able to take steps towards being the best real estate agent you can be. Remember that while selling is a big part of the job, quality and good service is what gets you there.
 
