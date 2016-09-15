Translate to: 

Check your mortgage rate before you buy-to-let

Check your mortgage rate before you buy-to-let
When you buy a property with the intention of letting it out and eventually earning an income from it, the banks will most likely only approve the home loan you need at a higher rate of interest than you qualified for on your primary residence.
PROPERTY NEWS - When you buy a property with the intention of letting it out and eventually earning an income from it, the banks will most likely only approve the home loan you need at a higher rate of interest than you qualified for on your primary residence.
 
In addition, they may require you to put down a 20% or 25% deposit before they will consider financing the purchase at all, says Shaun Rademeyer, CEO of BetterLife Home Loans, a South African mortgage originator.

“Many homeowners who are planning to buy a second property as an investment - or even just to rent out until they retire - make the assumption that because they are already a ‘known quantity’ with a good track record of home loan repayment, they will be able to secure a home loan for this purchase on the same terms as the loan granted to buy their current residence.

“However, even if the second property is in an area that the lender also considers a ‘good risk’, they will usually be quoted a higher interest rate, and very often asked for a substantial deposit.”

Nothing to do with credit record

And they should not be offended, he says, because this actually has nothing to do with their credit record or previous behaviour as a borrower. “The banks are just well aware after years of experience that if a borrower ever runs into financial difficulty, he is much more likely to default on the loan used to buy an investment property or a holiday home than on the loan used to purchase the roof over his head.

“In fact, this happened en masse during the 2008/09 recession, and the property market in many coastal towns is still recovering from the glut of repossessed holiday homes and flats.”

In short, says Rademeyer, investment property or second home purchases represent more risk for the lender – and more risk will always be offset with higher rates, or more collateral, or both.
 
09:48 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 9%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 91%
Men
Women
Search
Allenjp
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 57.
LoveDoc_65
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 37.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up