Translate to: 

How to choose your estate agent

How to choose your estate agent
Working with a good estate agent who can guide you through the process is the best way to sell your home as quickly and as smoothly as possible.
PROPERTY NEWS - If you're new to selling real estate, the task can seem intimidating and even a bit overwhelming - but luckily you don’t have to tackle it alone. Working with a good estate agent who can guide you through the process is the best way to sell your home as quickly and as smoothly as possible.

However, you do need to find that agent first. Start by looking out for your local representatives of several different reputable estate agencies. If they have been working in your area for some time, they will be experts on the local market trends, which homes are for sale, which have recently been sold and what demographic of buyers you are likely to attract, such as first-time buyers, families or retirees.

“Of course if you already know an agent, or one of your friends raved about theirs, you should consider contacting them first,” says Shaun Rademeyer, CEO of BetterLife Home Loans, SA’s biggest mortgage originator.

“You can also visit the websites of the agencies you know to find the agent that works in your area - or check the online advertisements for homes in your area or the local property listings booklet and look out for the agent or agency with many sold properties.”

He says some people prefer independent agencies because they can quickly adapt to market conditions in their local markets, without being bound by rules set by a head office halfway across the country. “Boutique companies may also have a stronger market presence in a particular area than a larger franchises with more agents. Just be sure to check that your type of home and your neighbourhood match their area of expertise.”

Other sellers will choose the local franchise of a national real estate company because of its networking capabilities and bigger advertising and technology budgets. “A larger company may also provide more certainty when it comes to the legal processes and have a streamlined admin system to make the entire sale run smoothly.”

In any case, says Rademeyer, once you’ve identified several agents you’d be comfortable working with, there are some questions you can ask to further narrow your options before you decide who should get your mandate.

“Ask how long the agent has been working in the business as they are more likely to have built a good network and reputation if they’ve been in the industry a while. However, don't automatically overlook the agent who is just starting out - they could be more motivated and more able to give you personal attention.”

“Next, you must make sure that the agent you work with is registered with the Estate Agency Affairs Board and has a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate for the current year.”

Of course a busy agent is usually a good agent, he says, but you also don’t want to work with an agent who has taken on too much, because they're going to have less time to help you.

“You should also ask each agent how many homes they’ve sold in the last six months. Whatever they answer, this will really help you compare them to other agents. Asking each for a reference or two from their previous clients is also a good idea.

“And finally, when you’ve only got a couple of agents left to choose between, ask them to create a formal presentation for you. This presentation should include a comparative marketing analysis (CMA), which lists the selling prices of houses similar to yours and is used as a guide for you and your agent to determine how to price your property. The presentation should also include an overall marketing plan for the house.”

Based on the answers the agents gave at the interview, and the way their presentation looks, you should be able to confidently choose the right agent for you, says Rademeyer. “The selection process is quite a bit of work, but in the end, it will ensure that you have good rapport with your agent and are able to get through the sale process with the minimum of stress.”

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
13:30 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 69%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Gentleman1987
I'm a 29 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 33.
_Bandit_
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up