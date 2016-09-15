Translate to: 

Most people can't afford "affordable" housing

Most people can't afford
What is described as affordable housing is often out of the reach of many South African households, most of whom earn less than R3,500 a month.
PROPERTY NEWS - What is described as affordable housing is often out of the reach of many South African households, most of whom earn less than R3,500 a month.
 
Last week, Julian Sendin, in a passionate argument for offering housing to poor families close to the city, wrote that Cape Town suffers from ‘inverse densification’, where the “poor and working class black majority live on the urban periphery … far from jobs, and with poor access to amenities”.

But for affordable housing near the CBD for poor households to become a reality the provincial and City governments are going to have to change the way they implement their housing policies.

Conradie Hospital

The Old Conradie Hospital Development in Pinelands is an excellent example of the problem. It has been praised for being a model development for mixed income housing but according to Western Cape Government documents it is envisaged that less than 10% of the houses to be built will be for households with incomes below R3,500 per month. Yet more than 60% of households in the country earn less than that according to WaziMap.

About half of the housing for the Conradie development is to be “affordable housing” and the other half is to be “open market”. If the figures presented by the Western Cape Government are an illustration of current thinking then it is likely that only a fraction of the affordable housing portion will go to those earning less than R3,500 – people identified by the Western Cape Government as domestic and factory workers who currently work in the area.

Most of the affordable housing will be targeted at those earning between R3,000 and R7,500 a month. A further 20% will be targeted at those earning R3,500 to R15,000 in the form of a FLISP subsidy, which is a subsidy provided to people wishing to purchase a home and who fall within the “gap market”.

The “gap market” refers to families that earn too much to qualify for a subsidised house, but too little to secure a bond. It is this market that the development is mainly targeting, with the Western Cape Government saying that the Conradie Better Living Model will provide a “meaningful” housing opportunity to this group of people and “reduce the current housing backlog”.

The development will indeed reduce the housing backlog for the “gap market” but it will do little to reduce the housing backlog for families waiting for an RDP house, as only about 300 of the 3,600 housing units will be available to them.

What is meant by “affordable housing”?

The term “affordable housing” is often used by government officials, activists and politicians but its definition remains hazy. It is sometimes used to refer to housing that is “affordable” for very poor households but can also be used to refer to higher earning households in the gap market.
 
10:06 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 71%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
caswa
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
MrMarch
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up