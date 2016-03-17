Translate to: 

Walkability now a major property trend

Walkability now a major property trend
Walkability is the current "big thing" in residential real estate.
PROPERTY NEWS - Walkability - or the ability to get around without a car - is the current "big thing" in residential real estate, and can substantially increase property values in areas that offer residents shops, restaurants, schools, parks and public transport within comfortable walking distance of their homes.
 
So says Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group, who notes: “A recent study of almost 90,000 homes in the US, for example, showed that walkability could increase value by as much as $3000.
 
And in SA one only has to look at the effect that the Gautrain has had on property values in the areas closest to the stations - which have all also sprouted new shops, offices and recreational facilities in the past six years and are in high demand because they now offer residents a significant degree of walkability.

“In Rosebank, for instance, the average price of apartments has risen by at least 200% since the advent of the Gautrain in 2010, while prices in the surrounding suburbs have increased by between 15% and 50%.”

Public transport

Meanwhile in Pretoria’s trendy suburb of Hatfield, he says, the price of flats close to the Gautrain terminus has risen by an average of 33% since 2010, compared to an average rise of around 12% in the neighbouring suburb of Arcadia.”

“And at the other end of the line in Johannesburg, flats close to the Gautrain terminus at Park Station and its surrounding office, retail, and recreational amenities in Braamfontein have achieved an average price growth of 59% since 2010, compared to prices in the neighbouring suburbs which have risen by an average of less than 30%.”

So the message is clear in SA as well as other parts of the world, Everitt says. “A large percentage of modern homebuyers want to leave the car in the garage most of the time – or even live without a car – and are prepared to pay a premium to do so.”

Writing in the latest Property Signposts newsletter, he says that the trend is of course being boosted by unstable fuel prices and an aversion to commuting by car as increasing urbanisation causes ever more traffic congestion, but that it is also being driven by demographics, with the two biggest groups of homebuyers (the baby-boomers and the millennials) both preferring a strong sense of community to the isolation of the traditional suburbs.
 
09:21 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
According to the latest crime statistics, murder is on the increase in George. Does this surprise you?
Yes
George Herald 53%
No
George Herald 47%
Men
Women
Search
Leon13
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 56.
LedZeppelin
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up