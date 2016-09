What features sell a home?

PROPERTY NEWS - Before putting your home on show, make sure you know what features buyers are looking for, so that you can put your best foot forward.

Do you ever wonder what buyers think when they come to view your property? Ask anyone who has spent a week spring cleaning their home before putting it on show and you'll quickly figure out that everyone wants to put their best foot forward when it comes to selling up.The Rawson Property group published a press release recently which revealed some really interesting information. This included noting what happened when prospective buyers were asked to wear eye-tracking goggles.The goggles recorded not only where the buyers were looking, but also how long they spent examining certain things, and the results showed which specific areas received the most attention.It turns out that buyers are more concerned with the property's location than with its assets. Some 95 percent of those who viewed homes while wearing the goggles spent notable amounts of time looking out of the windows into the garden and the neighbourhood beyond. Armed with this knowledge, it makes perfect sense to clean the windows and tidy up the garden, but what else do buyers look for?Obviously different things appeal to different age groups and in an effort to keep things simple we'll focus on the 'millennial' (those born between 1980 and 2000) buyer.