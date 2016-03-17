Are 30-year bonds worthwhile?

In an effort to lower their monthly bond repayment many prospective buyers might be looking at financing their bond over a period of 30 years.

PROPERTY NEWS - In an effort to lower their monthly bond repayment many prospective buyers might be looking at financing their bond over a period of 30 years.

However, before they do so, it is best for potential buyers to carefully consider the financial impact of the additional interest charged over the longer term loan period.

Many would-be homeowners may look at a 30-year bond as an attractive option because the lower monthly repayment makes it seem more affordable from the onset.

However, while the buyer will pay around 8.3% less on their bond each month, over a period of 30 years they will end up paying 64% more interest than they would on a 20-year bond term. The savings on the monthly bond repayment is not enough to justify paying the massive amount of additional interest.



Affordability



He adds that home prices have seen an upward trajectory over the past few decades, while salaries have not followed suit. Getting into the property market has become more difficult for younger generations, which is why many buyers tend to choose a longer-term bond option.

Affordability is an issue for many South Africans who are forced to find ways to cut down on repayments to get by; however it comes at a cost over the long term.



If a buyer purchases a home for R1m at prime, which is currently 10.5%, on a 20-year bond term, their repayments will be R9,984. If the buyer makes no additional payments into their bond account and pays the minimum instalment over the 240-month term, they will pay back a total of R2,396,112, of which R1,396,112 is interest.



If the buyer purchased the same property over a 30-year bond term, their monthly bond repayment would be R9,147. Again, if they made no other payments other than the monthly instalments, they would pay back a total of R3,293 061. In this instance the interest paid is over the term of the loan is R896,949 more.



Careful consideration



If the money saved on the monthly repayment is used to pay off other short-term debt or is spent on an interest-bearing investment with a higher return than the additional interest paid on the longer bond term, it might be a worthwhile endeavour. However, if the money is spent on consumables each month, the buyer will be in a far worse financial position in the long run.

Prospective buyers might be convinced to opt for a 30-year bond due to the perceived short-term gain, but the accumulative effect of the additional 10-year period should be carefully considered before any final decision is taken. It is imperative that the pros and cons are carefully weighed up and an informed decision is made.