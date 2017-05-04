Translate to: 

Nissan 'ups' the range of electric vehicle

The future of mobility may well look like this Nissan IDS.
MOTORING NEWS - As electric vehicles continue to improve, consumers move further and further away from the dreaded state of "range anxiety".
 
Upgrades to battery technology have pushed the majority of "affordable" EVs past the 160km per charge mark, and some considerably further (like the 383km Chevrolet Bolt EV).
 
However, there are still a few cars on sale with limited ranges and therefore limited appeal to most people who can only afford one vehicle. The worst offenders are the Fiat 500e (140km), Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric (140km), Kia Soul EV (144km), the Nissan Leaf (172km) and Ford Focus Electric (185km).
 
While upgrading a battery is a high-cost initiative, automakers have begun to realise that they will never sell EVs in desirable numbers until major improvements have been made. Hyundai, VW, and Chevrolet have become serious about their electric car game, and it appears Nissan is ready to buckle down, too.
 
It appears from media reports in Japan that Nissan's next-generation Leaf will get a 43% bump in range to 241km per charge. This increase would move the Leaf ahead of Hyundai's Ioniq and Volkswagen's e-Golf in total travel.
Nissan is apparently also preparing an all-new EV model, based on the 2015 IDS Concept, with a significantly higher range.
 
A prototype of the new model can travel for 550km on a charge. Assuming the new vehicle will be priced below R521 000 (based on the current exchange rate) when it goes on sale in 2020 in the US, it would be the longest-range EV at that price point. Only Tesla's Model S and Fisker's Emotion EV will have more juice, but both cars are currently unaffordable for most consumers.
 
Source: www.digitaltrends.com
