Volvo to assemble cars in India

The new Volvo XC90 T6 will be the first vehicle to be assembled in India. Photos: QuickPic

MOTORING NEWS - Volvo Cars has announced that it will start vehicle assembly operations in India in 2017 to capitalise on growth in the fast-expanding premium car segment in India.

The assembly operations will be near Bangalore in southern India and will focus on models based on Volvo's SPA modular vehicle architecture. The first Volvo model that will be assembled at the new facility will be the XC90 SUV. Additional models earmarked for assembly at the plant will be announced at a later stage.

In establishing its operations, Volvo Cars is working with Volvo Group, the truck, bus and construction equipment manufacturer, and will make use of Volvo Group's existing infrastructure and production licenses near Bangalore.

"I am pleased that we will be able to start selling Volvos that are made in India," says Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. "Starting vehicle assembly in India is an important step for Volvo Cars as we aim to increase our sales in this fast-growing market and double our market share in the premium segment in coming years."

"We are delighted to announce the commencement of an assembly unit," says Tom von Bonsdorff, managing director, Volvo Auto India. "It's a sign of the company's strong commitment to India."

While the Indian premium market is still relatively small, it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Volvo currently has a premium segment share of close to 5% and aims to double this by 2020. In 2016, Volvo sold over 1 400 cars in India, an increase of 24% over 2015.

Year-on-year sales growth in the first four months of 2017 amounted to more than 35%.

