Translate to: 

Volvo to assemble cars in India

Volvo to assemble cars in India
The new Volvo XC90 T6 will be the first vehicle to be assembled in India. Photos: QuickPic
MOTORING NEWS - Volvo Cars has announced that it will start vehicle assembly operations in India in 2017 to capitalise on growth in the fast-expanding premium car segment in India.
 
The assembly operations will be near Bangalore in southern India and will focus on models based on Volvo's SPA modular vehicle architecture. The first Volvo model that will be assembled at the new facility will be the XC90 SUV. Additional models earmarked for assembly at the plant will be announced at a later stage.
 
In establishing its operations, Volvo Cars is working with Volvo Group, the truck, bus and construction equipment manufacturer, and will make use of Volvo Group's existing infrastructure and production licenses near Bangalore.
 
"I am pleased that we will be able to start selling Volvos that are made in India," says Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. "Starting vehicle assembly in India is an important step for Volvo Cars as we aim to increase our sales in this fast-growing market and double our market share in the premium segment in coming years."
 
"We are delighted to announce the commencement of an assembly unit," says Tom von Bonsdorff, managing director, Volvo Auto India. "It's a sign of the company's strong commitment to India."
 
While the Indian premium market is still relatively small, it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Volvo currently has a premium segment share of close to 5% and aims to double this by 2020. In 2016, Volvo sold over 1 400 cars in India, an increase of 24% over 2015.
 
Year-on-year sales growth in the first four months of 2017 amounted to more than 35%.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
09:07 (GMT+2), Thu, 25 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 0%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 100%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Wellenreiter56
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 63.
Gordie1952
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up