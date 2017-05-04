Support Whale Rally and help charities

During last year's rally. Photo: Facebook.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Ulysses Garden Route will be hosting its 13th annual Whale Rally from 9 to 11 June at the ATKV Caravan Park, Hartenbos.

The Whale Rally has had a steady increase in attendance over the years and is a firm and established favourite on the motorcyclists' national calendar. Attendees come from all over South Africa and also from abroad.

The motorcycle club is affiliated to Ulysses South Africa as well as Ulysses International and it is a registered charity.

The Whale Rally is Ulysses' principle source of funding for the various charities the club supports - ranging from orphanages and remedial centres for children to the Garden Route SPCA. A comprehensive list of charitable activities can be viewed here.

Attractions at the Whale Rally will include the Concours de Elegance, Miss Whale Rally, Mrs Whale Rally, the lucky ticket draw and many games and activities - all of which require prizes.

Ulysses Garden Route chapter president Eddie Boshoff says: "Purchasing prizes for these events seriously impacts on our budget and ultimately detracts from our ability to support our charities. We, therefore, appeal to you or your company to donate or sponsor a prize for this very worthy initiative."

Boshoff says the club publicises the names of sponsors substantially. Companies' names are also added to the sponsorship list on the club's website.

All prizes, however large or small, are appreciated.

Cash deposits may be made directly into the club's bank account: Ulysses Garden Route, ABSA account number: 9175765188. Supply a name and telephone number for acknowledgement.

For more information, contact Eddie (072 101 8257) or Bettie (079 421 5670).

