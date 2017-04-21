Translate to: 

Winter is on the way

Finding a different route may help to avoid glare when driving.
MOTORING NEWS - The turning of the seasons has an effect on how we dress and what we eat, but we often don't realise that it also influences our driving habits.
 
As the sun is rising later and setting earlier, many drivers are finding themselves driving into glare.
 
While squinting as you drive may seem the easiest way to handle this, it prevents you from seeing all the hazards.
 
There are better ways to handle this.
 
MD of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, says safe driving during change of season needs a change in driving style. There are various options to increase vision.
These include:
  • Raising the seat position so you are higher up
  • Lowering the visor before leaving so you are not blinded suddenly when rounding a corner
  • If possible, leaving earlier or later when the sun will not be shining directly into your eyes
  • Changing the route to find a way where the sun is not shining into your eyes or where there is more shade
  • Keeping to safe following distances and switching on headlights so other drivers can see you better
  • Slowing down. Always change driving speed to suit the conditions
  • Not using high-gloss vinyl cleaners on the dashboard
Ensuring the windscreen is clean both inside and outside. Keep water in the windscreen washer reservoir full in case dirt worsens the glare.
 
Another important habit is to wear sunglasses, especially ones which are polarised. These are designed to considerably reduce glare and protect your eyes from damage that staring into the sun can cause. If you wear glasses you can also get anti-reflective lenses and other options to protect the eyes.
 
10:18 (GMT+2), Tue, 09 May 2017
