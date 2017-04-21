Translate to: 

Hillclimb: King of the Hill record broken

Hillclimb: King of the Hill record broken
André Bezuidenhout. The King of the Hill for the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb 2017. Bezuidenhout smashed the track record by more than a second after completing his attack on the hill in 37.695 seconds, averaging a speed of 181.456 km/h up the almost 2 km hill. Photo: Stefan Goosen
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS & VIDEO - It was a fast-paced day at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb that ended up in 2016’s King of the Hill track record being broken.
 
André Bezuidenhout in his 1989 Dallara Formula 1 beat last year’s King of the Hill, Franco Scribante, in his 1972 Chevron B26 to take the much sought after title of the ultimate King of the Hill for 2017.
 
Bezuidenhout smashed the track record by more than a second after completing his attack on the hill in 37.695 seconds, averaging a speed of 181.456 km/h up the almost 2 km hill.
 
Scribante completed the track in 39.605 seconds averaging 172.705 km/h, while Robert Wolk in his 2004 Formula Renault completed the top three with a time of 40.121 seconds averaging a speed of 170.484 km/h.
 
These three men were battling it out among each other since yesterday, Saturday May 6 when qualifying for King of the Hill started; each of them at some point topping the log during these rounds.
 
While each class final had its winners and losers, the Road and Supercar Shootout, the Single Seater and Sports Car Shootout and the Modified Saloon Car Shootout created much excitement.
 
In the Road and Supercar Shootout Reghard Roets, nephew of famous South African filmmaker Koos Roets, came out on top in his 2015 Nissan GTR.
 
The Single Seater and Sports Car Shootout was won by Bezuidenhout, while Wilhelm Baard took top honours in the Modified Saloon Car Shootout with his 2014 Nissan GT-R.
 
Clerk of the course Sparky Bright commented on what an absolutely excellent event it was. “We had no problems at all which was great; and it’s always good to come to Knysna. The local residents really welcomed Motorsport SA with open arms,” he said.
 
Then it was time to pack it all up till next year. Some choosing to stay and celebrate, other stuck in the traffic created by the crowd leaving, and some still stuck somewhere waiting for the shuttle to take them to their cars.
 

Watch André Bezuidenhout take on his record breaking run up Simola:


 
 
ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTOS: STEFAN GOOSEN, KNYSNA-PLETT HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
19:33 (GMT+2), Sun, 07 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Georgians are among South Africa's most hospitable people - this is according to the latest Airbnb hospitality index. Do you think this is accurate?
For sure!
George Herald 65%
Definitely not!
George Herald 17%
I don't know.
George Herald 17%
Men
Women
Search
CCSunrise
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 45.
Vteven
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up