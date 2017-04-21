Hillclimb: King of the Hill record broken

André Bezuidenhout. The King of the Hill for the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb 2017. Bezuidenhout smashed the track record by more than a second after completing his attack on the hill in 37.695 seconds, averaging a speed of 181.456 km/h up the almost 2 km hill. Photo: Stefan Goosen

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS & VIDEO - It was a fast-paced day at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb that ended up in 2016’s King of the Hill track record being broken.

André Bezuidenhout in his 1989 Dallara Formula 1 beat last year’s King of the Hill, Franco Scribante, in his 1972 Chevron B26 to take the much sought after title of the ultimate King of the Hill for 2017.

Bezuidenhout smashed the track record by more than a second after completing his attack on the hill in 37.695 seconds, averaging a speed of 181.456 km/h up the almost 2 km hill.

Scribante completed the track in 39.605 seconds averaging 172.705 km/h, while Robert Wolk in his 2004 Formula Renault completed the top three with a time of 40.121 seconds averaging a speed of 170.484 km/h.

These three men were battling it out among each other since yesterday, Saturday May 6 when qualifying for King of the Hill started; each of them at some point topping the log during these rounds.

While each class final had its winners and losers, the Road and Supercar Shootout, the Single Seater and Sports Car Shootout and the Modified Saloon Car Shootout created much excitement.

In the Road and Supercar Shootout Reghard Roets, nephew of famous South African filmmaker Koos Roets, came out on top in his 2015 Nissan GTR.

The Single Seater and Sports Car Shootout was won by Bezuidenhout, while Wilhelm Baard took top honours in the Modified Saloon Car Shootout with his 2014 Nissan GT-R.

Clerk of the course Sparky Bright commented on what an absolutely excellent event it was. “We had no problems at all which was great; and it’s always good to come to Knysna. The local residents really welcomed Motorsport SA with open arms,” he said.

Then it was time to pack it all up till next year. Some choosing to stay and celebrate, other stuck in the traffic created by the crowd leaving, and some still stuck somewhere waiting for the shuttle to take them to their cars.

Watch André Bezuidenhout take on his record breaking run up Simola:

ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTOS: STEFAN GOOSEN, KNYSNA-PLETT HERALD JOURNALIST

