Unbeatable Renault Clio GT-Line

Safety, roominess and athletic ability makes small Renault a segment champ.

MOTORING NEWS - Having achieved in excess of 13 million sales since launching in 1990, the Renault Clio is undoubtedly the world’s all-time best-selling French car.

A success story that has continued with the fourth-generation Clio’s launch into more than 100 countries worldwide, including SA in April 2013.

A feat that should not be underestimated in a market where the other French manufacturers are closing doors in our country.



New Clio GT-Line

The new Clio GT-Line is here and we were given a drive in the car to the Vaal River and back at its local launch. The first thing you will notice different about the GT-Line is, well, the first thing you see, the exterior.



The GT-Line exterior is differentiated from the rest of the new Clio range through its uniquely designed 17 inch titanium grey alloys, matching door mirrors, titanium grey inserts on side door protectors and boot lid, and distinctive fog light surrounds.

The updated modern and distinctive styling of the Clio GT-Line is further enhanced by the new Pure Vision LED headlights on the car. In addition, the restyled front bumper with GT-Line scoops, sporty rear diffuser and chrome tail piece strongly support the striking GT-Line styling.



Interior

The changes are not limited to the exterior though, the Clio GTLine cabin sees several Renault Sport influenced elements, such as the RS leather steering wheel with the GT-Line insert, RS “Zamac” gear knob, leather gear lever and handbrake with distinctive blue stitching, GT-Line embossed headrests, and sporty front seats with special upholstery and extra side support.

The interior.

Powertrain and transmission

For the first time you get the peppy 1.2 petrol turbocharged engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. This by the way is the only transmission option we are being offered for now, even though there is a two pedal EDC box available overseas.



Performance

The 88kW of power and 205Nm of torque on tap is said to get the Clio GT-Line to a top speed of 199km/h, and to 100km/h from zero in just 9 seconds.



The engine is said to represent the perfect balance between performance and efficiency with an impressive fuel consumption claim of only 5.3litres per 100km and CO2 emissions of 118g/ km, which is below the tax threshold.