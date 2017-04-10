Chery showcases Chinese design with Tiggo Concept

Slightly aggressive with the possibility of doubling up as a casino or disco.

MOTORING NEWS - The Chery Tiggo Coupé Sport Concept looks realistic enough to make it into production - eventually.

Chery is one of the oldest, most established car manufacturers in China and this model as unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2017 at the end of April, could change its rather bland image for the better.

The bright blue SUV hints at a future where Chinese design can start to give Japan and Europe a few sleepless nights.

The Tiggo is a high-riding SUV with a sloping coupé roofline and a set of "suicide doors" for drama, although Chery is convinced they also make getting in and out easier.

It looks like a handsome design and Chery says it highlights a "forward-looking and unique DNA."

The Tiggo interior shows all the technology the heart could wish for and the steering wheel works normally when the driver is in charge. The car can be switched to self-driving mode and the steering wheel then becomes a gaming controller. Coupled with a vibrating seat and Bluetooth headphones, the car can be either casino or disco, depending on one's wish.

The driver sits behind a wide screen display and the materials used are shown as high quality. Designers have taken inspiration from the world of fashion, with shiny finishes and bright materials chosen to make the cabin light and airy.

Along with the Tiggo, Chery used the Shanghai Auto Show to highlight the technology it wants to integrate into future cars. If the company is to be believed, its cars should be integrating vehicle communication, eye-tracking, facial-recognition and augmented reality (AR) by 2020.

Some of that is plausible and already being rolled out in Germany with lots of manufacturers investigating AR to give drivers lots of information with minimum distraction. We will keep an eye on developments for our readers.

The Chery Tiggo SUV concept may provide the design injection the company's cars need.

Source: Chery

