Most reliable car brands for 2017

MOTORING NEWS - The 2017 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) by market research company JD Power has released its details of the most dependable manufacturers and models over the past year in the US with Lexus and Porsche tied to rank highest in vehicle dependability among all brands.

The study looked intensively at car problems original owners of 2014 model-year vehicles experienced during the past 12 months. Overall dependability was determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

“We find buyers are increasingly avoiding models with poor reputations for dependability, so manufacturers can’t afford to let quality slip, particularly on their best sellers,” said Dave Sargent, vice-president of global automotive at JD Power.

“While many expensive and niche vehicles do have excellent quality, the fact is most consumers are shopping in the high-volume mainstream segments. The good news is that consumers don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a very dependable vehicle.”

This is the sixth consecutive year of Lexus topping the nameplate rankings in the VDS. Toyota (123 PP100) follows them in the rankings, moving up one rank from 2016, while Buick from General Motors (126 PP100) and Mercedes-Benz (131 PP100) round out the top 5.

