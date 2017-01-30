Translate to: 

Kia safety recall

Kia safety recall
KIA Motors South Africa issued a safety recall on 305 KIA Sportage models manufactured in Korea between 9 August 2007 and 22 May 2009.
MOTORING NEWS - KIA Motors South Africa issued a safety recall on 305 KIA Sportage models manufactured in Korea between 9 August 2007 and 22 May 2009.
 
The company's dealers will inspect the vehicle's hydraulic electronic control unit (ECU) which monitors individual wheel speeds and will operate the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stablity programme (ESP) when needed.
 
There is a possibility that corrosion of the wire harness connector pins in the unit's assembly can happen due to improper sealing of the hydraulic ECU's wire harness connector cover. If moisture contaminated with road salt reaches the ECU's circuit board, an electrical short circuit may occur on the circuit board. In some instances, the ESC or ABS warning light may show on the driver console.
 
"The safety of our vehicles and its owners is a priority for KIA," says David Sieff, the marketing director of KIA Motors South Africa. "Most of the reports about this problem have occurred in countries with heavy snowfall where roads are regularly treated with salt to avoid ice forming on the road surface. It is the salt in the water content that could cause the corrosion. No such incidents have been reported in South Africa."
 
The safety recall is only applicable to 305 KIA Sportage models manufactured in Korea between 2007 and 2009. Customers that are uncertain whether their vehicle could be affected, are advised to visit the KIA Motors South Africa website at www.kia.co.za. A convenient search function leads customers to enter their vehicle's VIN (vehicle identification number). More detailed information and a helpful FAQ are also available to customers on the website.
 
Alternatively, customers can contact the KIA Motors South Africa Call Centre on 010 596 2000. KIA dealerships will implement the recall at no charge to owners.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
09:51 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 75%
Alchohol
George Herald 18%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
SoekLooking
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
H83
I'm a 34 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 39.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up