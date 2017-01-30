Kia safety recall

KIA Motors South Africa issued a safety recall on 305 KIA Sportage models manufactured in Korea between 9 August 2007 and 22 May 2009.

The company's dealers will inspect the vehicle's hydraulic electronic control unit (ECU) which monitors individual wheel speeds and will operate the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stablity programme (ESP) when needed.

There is a possibility that corrosion of the wire harness connector pins in the unit's assembly can happen due to improper sealing of the hydraulic ECU's wire harness connector cover. If moisture contaminated with road salt reaches the ECU's circuit board, an electrical short circuit may occur on the circuit board. In some instances, the ESC or ABS warning light may show on the driver console.

"The safety of our vehicles and its owners is a priority for KIA," says David Sieff, the marketing director of KIA Motors South Africa. "Most of the reports about this problem have occurred in countries with heavy snowfall where roads are regularly treated with salt to avoid ice forming on the road surface. It is the salt in the water content that could cause the corrosion. No such incidents have been reported in South Africa."

The safety recall is only applicable to 305 KIA Sportage models manufactured in Korea between 2007 and 2009. Customers that are uncertain whether their vehicle could be affected, are advised to visit the KIA Motors South Africa website at www.kia.co.za. A convenient search function leads customers to enter their vehicle's VIN (vehicle identification number). More detailed information and a helpful FAQ are also available to customers on the website.

Alternatively, customers can contact the KIA Motors South Africa Call Centre on 010 596 2000. KIA dealerships will implement the recall at no charge to owners.

