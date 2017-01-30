Translate to: 

VW Golf 8 GTI may go hybrid

The refreshed Golf 7 will reach South Africa during 2017 and rumour has it that the next generation may have a hybrid version in the range.
MOTORING NEWS - There are industry rumours that the new Golf GTI will adopt a 48V electrical system as well as an integrated starter motor, according to The Citizen Motoring.
 
The newspaper reports that although there is a few months before we'll see the refreshed Volkswagen Golf 7 range, reports state that the marque is already preparing the next iteration of its iconic hot hatch, the Golf 8.
 
The eighth generation Golf has been under development for more than 12 months now and will be introduced at some point in 2019, with the spicy GTI version to follow about a year later.
 
When it arrives, Wolfsburg's compact performance model will apparently employ a mild hybrid setup as a way to boost power and cut fuel consumption at the same time. Citing sources close to VW's research and development chief, Frank Welsch, the British website Autocar (www.autocar.co.uk) reported the new Golf GTI would adopt a 48V electrical system as well as an integrated starter motor.
 
Underneath the hood will reside the familiar turbo-charged 2,0-litre gasoline engine, but it will be modified to accommodate an electrically operated compressor replacing the exhaust gas turbocharger installed in the current model. This significant change will pay dividends in terms of low-end power, while torque is going to be available across a wider revolutions range.
 
It is believed the combustion engine is going to be hooked to a standard dual-clutch, seven-speed gearbox. There is as yet no word on the availability of a manual model. Rumour also has it there will be an electric motor that will kick in to boost total output after turning on the performance mode.
 
The website mentions early performance targets are showing a combined output similar to the GTI Clubsport introduced in 2015 with 195kW and equipped with an overboost function bumping output to 213kW for about 10 seconds.
 
The extra hardware won't add weight to the Golf GTI because the optimised MQB platform is expected to shave off about 50kg over the current model. The GTI family might be expanded towards the end of the decade, considering VW's sales, and marketing boss Jürgen Stackmann recently hinted at the manufacture of an all-electric GTI.
 
If approved for production, the new model will become a member of the forthcoming lineup of EVs previewed by the ID concepts.
 
Mon, 27 February 2017
