Operating profit increases at Volvo Cars

Volvo's exciting new S90 sedan now completes the series.

MOTORING NEWS - Volvo Cars has reported a robust 66% in operating profit in 2016 to SEK11-billion (R16,6-billion), compared to SEK6,6-billion (R10-billion) in 2015, as global sales hit a new record of 534 332 cars.

Net revenue for the period increased 10% over 2015 while the operating profit margin improved significantly from 4% in 2015 to 6,1% in 2016.

The results show that Volvo's ongoing financial and operational transformation is gathering pace. Global sales rose 6,2%, underpinned by an 11,5% increase in China and an 18,1% rise in the US, Volvo's two largest individual sales markets.

"Volvo is going from strength to strength," says Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive. "Our new models are successful, sales are at record levels and profits are up substantially, reflecting the contribution of all our employees. On the back of these achievements, I foresee that 2017 will also be a record year in terms of sales."

Volvo Cars completed the roll-out of its top-of-the-range 90 series during 2016, successfully repositioning the brand as a genuine premium competitor.

Volvo Cars also announced two significant new alliances in 2016 that reinforce its leading position in autonomous driving, connectivity and safety. In August, it joined forces with Uber, the ride-sharing company, to develop next generation autonomous driving cars.

In September it announced plans to create a new joint venture with Autoliv, a worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, to develop autonomous driving software.

"With these alliances, Volvo Cars is positioning itself for coming changes in the automotive industry. These themes of sustainable profitability, rising sales and new business initiatives will be continued in 2017," concludes Samuelsson.

