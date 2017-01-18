21st George Old Car Show in George

The George Old Car Show, driven by Oakhurst Insurance Company Limited, is taking place at PW Botha College in George today (11 February) and tomorrow.

GEORGE NUUS - The George Old Car Show, driven by Oakhurst Insurance Company Limited, is taking place at PW Botha College in George today (11 February) and tomorrow.

All previous attendance records were broken on the first day of the show.

Over 1000 veteran, vintage and classic vehicles, motorcycles and stationary engines are exhibited at the show.

This is the 21st event of its kind.

Gates close at 18:00 today and open again tomorrow at 08:00.

The show comes to a close tomorrow at 13:00.



Tomorrow's entrace fees: Adults R20, Pensioners R15, Children R10



Contact Phillip Rosser at 082 410 5490 or Chris van Staden at 082 491 5254 for more information, or visit the Southern Cape Old Car Club website at Contact Phillip Rosser at 082 410 5490 or Chris van Staden at 082 491 5254 for more information, or visit the Southern Cape Old Car Club website at www.scocc.co.za

A classic beauty on display. Photos: Tanya Watson



'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'