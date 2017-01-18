Translate to: 

Green driving tips: Car preparation

Remove the roof rack when not in use as it increases fuel consumption.
MOTORING NEWS - Paying some attention to your car before setting off on a journey can help save money and reduce pollution.
 
Reduce weight and fuel consumption by removing items from your car that do not need to be there for a particular journey. These can include child buggies, golf clubs, tools, footwear and so on.
 
Remove roof racks - the wind resistance dramatically increases fuel consumption.
 
Ensure that you have the correct tyre pressure as every 6psi the tyre is under-inflated, the fuel consumption increases by 1%.
 
Maintain your car and check that the engine is properly tuned as this improves performance and limits fuel consumption.
 
When refuelling, avoid overfilling the tank as spilled fuel evaporates and releases harmful emissions. Check the windows and lights to ensure that windows are clean and lights working, which will make your journey safer.
 
These tips are offered by the UK Environmental Transport Association (ETA), an ethical organisation providing motorists with carbon-neutral breakdown cover and insurance products. As well as encouraging responsible driving to reduce carbon, the ETA Trust campaigns for sustainable transport.
 
