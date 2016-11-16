Translate to: 

Mazda CX-3 introduces more new technology

Mazda CX-3 introduces more new technology
Driving will be enhanced by new technology to be introduced in the 2017 model year Mazda CX-3. Photo: QuickPic
MOTORING NEWS - Continuing the roll-out of Mazda's Skyactiv Technology; Mazda has introduced Skyactiv-vehicle Dynamics.
 
This is a series of new-generation vehicle motion control technology that provide integrated control of the engine, transmission, chassis and body to enhance the vehicle's "Jinba-Ittai" - a sense of connectedness between car and driver that Mazda says distinguishes its vehicles.
 
The G-Vectoring Control (GVC) is the first innovation based on this series and it will be introduced in the 2017 model year Mazda CX-3. It engages by finely controlling engine torque that is based on the steering and acceleration of the driver, resulting in improved handling for the driver and ride quality for the passengers around corners. G-Vectoring Control will be introduced to future new-generation models.
 
In addition to the carried-over model line-up, the 2017 CX-3 model range sees an addition of the Mazda CX-3 2,0-litre Individual Plus derivative. This new derivative comes with advanced safety features that include smart city brake support (SCBS), adaptive LED Headlights (ALH), lane departure warning (LDW), driver attention alert (DAA) and blind spot monitoring (BSM).
 
Other enhancements include special exterior side door finishing on the Individual and Individual Plus derivatives as well as an addition of two new exterior colours; Eternal Blue Mica and Machine Gray Metallic.
 
Backed up by a three year, unlimited kilometre factory warranty, the enhanced Mazda CX-3 is designed and built to the highest standard of performance and reliability. For complete peace of mind motoring, three year roadside assistance, three year service plan and a five year corrosion warranty are also included.
 
15:48 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
