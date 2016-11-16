Mayors of 4 capital cities to ban all diesel vehicles

The 100% electric Nissan LEAF is now part of the rental market in Paris with Europcar and is available to hire on short term in the busy capital of France.

MOTORING NEWS - Even before the Volkswagen diesel scandal, diesel passenger cars were never popular in the US, although in Europe, diesels have been the choice of many.

This is changing due to increasing concern over air pollution and the shock of the VW scandal's scope. The mayors of Athens, Madrid, Mexico City and Paris now say they plan to ban all diesel cars and trucks by 2025.

The agreements to ban diesel vehicles were made at the biennial C40 meeting of city leaders in Mexico, according to BBC reporting. There is also a campaign in the UK to put pressure on London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, to sign on to the diesel ban, according to the British news service .

As well as banning diesels, the mayors agreed to "commit to do everything in their power to give incentives for the use of electric, hydrogen, and hybrid vehicles".

The decision is based on concern over emissions of both nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). In Europe this approach against diesel engines represents a major turnaround by the cities.

Diesels were previously promoted by European governments because of their low carbon-dioxide emissions and because their generally good fuel economy helped offset higher fuel prices.

That was the case particularly in France, but Paris is now taking some of the most aggressive measures to curb diesel-driven vehicles. In July, the city banned most cars made before 1997 from entering its centre on weekdays, although an exception was made for "historic vehicles".

Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said she would like to ban all diesel cars from Paris streets and is reportedly considering a ban on all internal-combustion engine cars registered before 2010, to take effect in 2020.

