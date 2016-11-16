Translate to: 

Mayors of 4 capital cities to ban all diesel vehicles

Mayors of 4 capital cities to ban all diesel vehicles
The 100% electric Nissan LEAF is now part of the rental market in Paris with Europcar and is available to hire on short term in the busy capital of France.
MOTORING NEWS - Even before the Volkswagen diesel scandal, diesel passenger cars were never popular in the US, although in Europe, diesels have been the choice of many.
 
This is changing due to increasing concern over air pollution and the shock of the VW scandal's scope. The mayors of Athens, Madrid, Mexico City and Paris now say they plan to ban all diesel cars and trucks by 2025.
 
The agreements to ban diesel vehicles were made at the biennial C40 meeting of city leaders in Mexico, according to BBC reporting. There is also a campaign in the UK to put pressure on London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, to sign on to the diesel ban, according to the British news service .
 
As well as banning diesels, the mayors agreed to "commit to do everything in their power to give incentives for the use of electric, hydrogen, and hybrid vehicles".
 
The decision is based on concern over emissions of both nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). In Europe this approach against diesel engines represents a major turnaround by the cities.
 
Diesels were previously promoted by European governments because of their low carbon-dioxide emissions and because their generally good fuel economy helped offset higher fuel prices.
 
That was the case particularly in France, but Paris is now taking some of the most aggressive measures to curb diesel-driven vehicles. In July, the city banned most cars made before 1997 from entering its centre on weekdays, although an exception was made for "historic vehicles".
 
Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said she would like to ban all diesel cars from Paris streets and is reportedly considering a ban on all internal-combustion engine cars registered before 2010, to take effect in 2020.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
11:50 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 84%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
WellBehaved
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 49.
Veldvalk
I'm a 31 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 35.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up