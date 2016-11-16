George Old Car Show: Volvo owners invited

The original Volvo ÖV4 Jakob

GEORGE NEWS - All Volvo owners, young and old, who drive a Volvo, old or new, are invited to visit the George Old Car Show next year on 11 and 12 February.

Not only is it the 21st anniversary of this prestigious event, Volvo turns 90 in 2017!

The 90-year journey was the result of the dream of two men who started the Volvo company in 1927. Jakob was the first vehicle off the production line.

To celebrate Volvo's birthday in style, the Volvo club wishes to have Volvo cars from all years and models present at the show next year. They aim to have 90 Volvos in George, so help them realise their dream!

Individual registration must be done at www.scocc.co.za

For more information, please contact: Jan van Deventer at jan@375.co.za or Deon van Loggerenberg (MWeb) dvl@mweb.co.za or visit the Volvo club website at www.volvoclub.co.za

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'