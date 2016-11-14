Opel Astra voted the Best of the Best

The Opel Astra scooped both overall victory and a category win at the 2016 Best of the Best Awards held by Independent Motoring.

MOTORING NEWS - The Opel Astra scooped both overall victory and a category win at the 2016 Best of the Best Awards held by Independent Motoring. Announced at the 7th Independent Motoring's annual Best of the Best awards in Johannesburg, the Astra grabbed the trophy for Overall Best of the Best award and Best Family Car award.

Decided by motoring journalists from Independent Group titles such as The Star, Cape Times, Pretoria News, Daily News, The Mercury and the IOL Motoring website, the competition assessed over 60 new cars, bakkies and SUVs launched in South Africa over the past 12 months.



The judges rated the Astra highly for its sophistication, ride quality, and good value for money. They also pointed out that it incorporates advanced driver-assistance technologies that have traditionally been the preserve of more expensive luxury cars.



"Opel has upped its game with a car that's lighter yet roomier, more interesting to look at, classier inside and packed with new-age gadgets," said Independent Media's motoring editor Denis Droppa. "In standing out against a market of over achievers, the new Astra has done it by ditching some mass in its midriff and gaining some in its cranium."



The 11th generation Astra is no stranger to being feted by motoring experts and is the reigning European Car of the Year. It is also a finalist in the Wesbank South African Guild of Motoring Journalists' Car of the Year competition.



Category winners



Below are the winners of the other category awards.



Best Adventure Vehicle: Volkswagen Tiguan



Best Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz E-Class



Best Performance Car: BMW M2



Best Styling: Readers’ Choice: Ford Mustang