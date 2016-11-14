Translate to: 

Volkswagen gets new international certification

MOTORING NEWS - Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has been awarded the new International Environmental Certification - ISO 14001:2015 in record time.
 
The certification was awarded and confirmed by lead auditors from Tuev Nord and Volkswagen AG. VWSA has made great improvements in safety, environmental and energy management performance.
 
The certification was announced by an external auditor from Tuev Nord, Thomas Bunge. "It must be noted that the occupational health and safety management systems, BS:OHSAS 18001 is well embedded at VWSA with all employees understanding the importance of the principles of good health and safety practices. This is evident in the results," commented Bunge.
 
This year's result is gratifying, as the new standard of ISO 14001:2015 was implemented in a record time of one year, instead of the two to three years that most organisations require.
 
VWSA is one of only five manufacturing plants in the Volkswagen production network to receive this certification in 2016. In addition VWSA's sales and marketing offices in Johannesburg have also successfully implemented the International Standard on Energy Management ISO 50001, ensuring that the entire VWSA now has a certified energy management system in place.
 
"We are very grateful for the diligent work of our occupational health, safety and environmental department as well as all our employees for their roles in helping our company to receive the certification. We always strive to ensure that all our facilities fully comply and adhere to the required standards," said Thomas Schaefer, chairman and managing director: Volkswagen Group South Africa.
 
 
From left, back: M Gie, J Marais, N Chapman and R Matzke. Front: W Visser, P Baptista, S Lelaka, F Schneichel, T Bunge (lead auditor), Z Lourens-Strydom, R Botha and P Smith (human resources director VWSA).
 
