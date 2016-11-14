Subaru concept makes world debut in LA

The Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept as revealed at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show recently.

MOTORING NEWS - Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, unveiled the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

The Subaru VIZIV is a concept series embodying the future vision of car development for "enjoyment and peace of mind" that Subaru wants to provide to customers. With this concept, Subaru is demonstrating how big it thinks a future Subaru SUV can be.

"The concept expresses our core brand values, safety, dependability, capability for outdoor activities and a forward looking attitude," said Takeshi Tachimori, FHI's Corporate Executive Vice President. "We know customers in this segment want a full-sized vehicle and the next 3-row vehicle from Subaru will be the biggest Subaru ever."

The concept showed the size direction of the all-new three-row midsize SUV to be introduced by the company to the north American market in early 2018. The new SUV will be larger than the Tribeca and will be built at the company's US factory in Lafayette, Indiana.

VIZIV is a name derived from Vision for Innovation.

Powertrain and further specification information is yet to be revealed in due course.The main size specifications currently known are: body size (overall length × width × height): 5 200 × 2 030 × 1860mm. The wheelbase is 2 990mm and tyre size: 265/55 R21.