Translate to: 

Subaru concept makes world debut in LA

Subaru concept makes world debut in LA
The Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept as revealed at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show recently.
MOTORING NEWS - Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, unveiled the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.
 
The Subaru VIZIV is a concept series embodying the future vision of car development for "enjoyment and peace of mind" that Subaru wants to provide to customers. With this concept, Subaru is demonstrating how big it thinks a future Subaru SUV can be.
 
"The concept expresses our core brand values, safety, dependability, capability for outdoor activities and a forward looking attitude," said Takeshi Tachimori, FHI's Corporate Executive Vice President. "We know customers in this segment want a full-sized vehicle and the next 3-row vehicle from Subaru will be the biggest Subaru ever."
 
The concept showed the size direction of the all-new three-row midsize SUV to be introduced by the company to the north American market in early 2018. The new SUV will be larger than the Tribeca and will be built at the company's US factory in Lafayette, Indiana.
 
Powertrain and further specification information is yet to be revealed in due course.
VIZIV is a name derived from Vision for Innovation.
 
The main size specifications currently known are: body size (overall length × width × height): 5 200 × 2 030 × 1860mm. The wheelbase is 2 990mm and tyre size: 265/55 R21.
09:16 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you participate in Black Friday?
Yes
George Herald 18%
No
George Herald 77%
What's Black Friday?
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
WellBehaved
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 49.
fffarmer
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 35.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up