Motoring tip: Correct pressure

Example of wear on an under-inflated tyre.

MOTORING NEWS - If your tyre pressures are too low, the tread doesn't make proper contact with the road.

This causes the tyres to wear faster on the shoulders. If you see this wear pattern on your tyres, check that they're inflated to the correct pressures.

This is important, because under-inflation can also cause excessive heat to build up in the tyre, which could lead to a blowout. Under-inflated tyres will also wear out faster.

If you notice excessive wear on the tyre shoulders, but the tyre pressures have always been kept correct, consult a wheel alignment specialist to ensure there are no other problems.

Tip courtesy of Bridgestone

