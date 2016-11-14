Growth as automakers partner with technology providers

This is an example of a wearable watch that can monitor a car's driver and send an alert to a linked phone device.

MOTORING NEWS - Advancements in biometrics will radically transform the driving experience, health wellness and well being (HWW), as well as security of vehicles by 2025.

One in three new passenger vehicles will begin to feature: fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, voice recognition, gesture recognition, heart beat monitoring, brain wave monitoring, stress detection, fatigue monitoring, eyelid monitoring, facial monitoring and pulse detection.

These will be driven by built-in, brought-in and cloud enabled technology. Major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers will have to stay abreast of technology, business models and regulations shaping the automotive biometrics ecosystem.

"Partnerships between automotive OEMs and wearable companies will result in faster penetration of biometrics within the automotive industry, allowing OEMs to save on biometrics related research and development (R&D) expenditure. It will also create growth avenues for wearables companies," said Frost & Sullivan intelligent mobility industry analyst Joe Praveen Vijayakumar.

The biometrics in the global automotive industry analysis (2016 to 2025) is part of Frost & Sullivan's automotive and transportation growth partnership service programme.

It found that OEMs and suppliers are investing in advanced biometrics based on human machine interaction (HMI) concepts such as natural language and gesture recognition.

"Urbanisation will continue to fuel emphasis on biometrics-driven advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features to navigate heavy traffic while ensuring safety and comfort," noted Praveen.

"However, customer concerns surrounding the safety of the sensitive data collected will compel suppliers to also invest in cyber security measures to build credibility and increase growth."

Empatica - a watch that monitors the vitals of drivers with history of epilepsy and predicts an attack before it happens

Gestigon - a software system that interprets a multitude of driver movements

Optalert - eye glasses that use infrared rays to monitor the eyes of the driver to detect the onset of drowsiness

Sober Steering - sensors that can be embedded in the steering wheel to check if the driver is intoxicated and whether the alcohol level is within allowed limits

Vigo - smart headsets that monitor head movements in order to determine driver distraction, a slouching posture or drowsiness.

Some emerging innovators in the automotive biometrics space currently include:

