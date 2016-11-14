Translate to: 

Growth as automakers partner with technology providers

Growth as automakers partner with technology providers
This is an example of a wearable watch that can monitor a car's driver and send an alert to a linked phone device.
MOTORING NEWS - Advancements in biometrics will radically transform the driving experience, health wellness and well being (HWW), as well as security of vehicles by 2025.
 
One in three new passenger vehicles will begin to feature: fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, voice recognition, gesture recognition, heart beat monitoring, brain wave monitoring, stress detection, fatigue monitoring, eyelid monitoring, facial monitoring and pulse detection.
 
These will be driven by built-in, brought-in and cloud enabled technology. Major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers will have to stay abreast of technology, business models and regulations shaping the automotive biometrics ecosystem.
 
"Partnerships between automotive OEMs and wearable companies will result in faster penetration of biometrics within the automotive industry, allowing OEMs to save on biometrics related research and development (R&D) expenditure. It will also create growth avenues for wearables companies," said Frost & Sullivan intelligent mobility industry analyst Joe Praveen Vijayakumar.
 
The biometrics in the global automotive industry analysis (2016 to 2025) is part of Frost & Sullivan's automotive and transportation growth partnership service programme.
 
It found that OEMs and suppliers are investing in advanced biometrics based on human machine interaction (HMI) concepts such as natural language and gesture recognition.
 
"Urbanisation will continue to fuel emphasis on biometrics-driven advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features to navigate heavy traffic while ensuring safety and comfort," noted Praveen.
 
"However, customer concerns surrounding the safety of the sensitive data collected will compel suppliers to also invest in cyber security measures to build credibility and increase growth."
 
Some emerging innovators in the automotive biometrics space currently include:
  • Empatica - a watch that monitors the vitals of drivers with history of epilepsy and predicts an attack before it happens
  • Gestigon - a software system that interprets a multitude of driver movements
  • Optalert - eye glasses that use infrared rays to monitor the eyes of the driver to detect the onset of drowsiness
  • Sober Steering - sensors that can be embedded in the steering wheel to check if the driver is intoxicated and whether the alcohol level is within allowed limits
  • Vigo - smart headsets that monitor head movements in order to determine driver distraction, a slouching posture or drowsiness.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

10:01 (GMT+2), Mon, 12 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 81%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 19%
Men
Women
Search
Malleus
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 32.
NicTops
I'm a 66 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 59 and 67.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up