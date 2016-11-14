George Old Car Show turns 21

George mayor Melvin Naik and media expert, Mimi Finestone of interfacebygoji. Photo: Ilse Schoonraad

The 2017 George Old Car Show was launched at a breakfast at the Protea Hotel King George on Monday.

"This annual event of the Southern Cape Old Car Club (SCOCC), will celebrate the show's 21 years of existence with an exhibition of about 1 000 vehicles. It is expected that the all-time record number of more than 12 000 visitors at the 2016 show will be exceeded," said Phillip Rosser, chair of the committee organising the 2017 Show.

Rosser thanked Oakhurst Insurance, who is on board for the second consecutive year, other companies and the community supporting the event. "Community involvement is of the essence, and we were able to donate R80 000 to various charities from the proceeds of the 2016 Old Car Show," he announced.

Peter Grindlay, managing director of Oakhurst Insurance said in a letter read at the launch, that the George Old Car Show is one of the greatest annual events in the whole of the Western Cape. "Given our love of all things family orientated and very specifically car related, Oakhurst Insurance is absolutely thrilled to be part of it once again."

Shaun Pritchard on behalf of Grindlay said the company will launch its new Classic Car Insurance in 2017.

George mayor Melvin Naik said visitors not only supported the show, but the economy of George. "We want to foster a strong relationship with the George Old Car Show and see what other incentives can flow from this relationship," said Naik.

In 2017 the special exhibition will focus on vehicles manufactured in Germany, and will include some of SCOCC president Kobus Harris's vehicles, such as his prized red 1960 Mercedes Benz 190 SL convertible and his maroon 1959 Mercedes Benz 220 S Sedan.

According to avid collector, Pierre Conradie, organiser of the huge exhibition of some 5 000 miniature cars, a special collection of miniatures representing cars manufactured in Germany will be on display. Apart from priceless private collections, there will also be miniature cars for sale.

The SAB beer tent will be run by George Rotary and a variety food, drink and other merchandise stalls will be available. A safe playground for young children will be provided at a minimal fee.

Philip Kuschke, organiser of the Veteran Tour, said some 20 cars without front brakes, manufactured before the 1930s, will depart from Uniondale for George on 10 February.

Prior to the show, a number of veteran cars accompanied by a vintage fire truck, will once again visit Thembalethu to invite residents to the show.

Contact Phillip Rosser at 082 410 5490 or Chris van Staden at 082 491 5254 for more information, or visit the Southern Cape Old Car Club website at www.scocc.co.za to register your vehicle for the George Old Car Show 2017.

Old car enthusiasts are from left: Chris Langeveld, Philip Kuschke (organiser of the Veteran Tour), Phillip Rosser (organiser of the George Old Car Show) and Chris van Staden (spokesman of the SCOCC) with Kuschke's 1915 Model T Ford. Photo: Tisha Steyn .

