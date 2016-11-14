Translate to: 

Halfway Toyota George moves up a gear

The Halfway Toyota George management team: Adam Kirstein (financial manager), Adele van Reenen (new vehicle sales manager). Kobus Anker (workshop manager), Dylan Thomas (Automark manager), Anthea Jones (PRO) and Mark Jones (dealer principal). Photos: Lucille du Preez
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Halfway Toyota George has moved into an eco friendly building in George's dynamic new "motor city" near the Garden Route Mall on Knysna Road. This is evidence of the dealership's continuing growth in the region.
 
The new facility comprises 3 874m² in total, with 1 190m² dedicated to the workshop, 720m² to the showroom and 820m² to Automark.
 
Designed by a local architect, Sorina van Deventer of ARCXL Architects, the building was constructed by Marsilio Projects. Extensive energy-saving solutions were provided by Renu Holdings which includes solar power, the harvesting of rain water and the recycling of water used in the wash bays.
 
The solar panels number more than 300 and these provide more than 75kW of power to supply electricity to the dealership. Hot water solar panels also reduce the electricity consumption of the building. About 90% of the water used to wash vehicles is recycled.
 
Set in the heart of the beautiful Garden Route, Halfway Toyota George is the largest Toyota dealership between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. It is privately owned and part of the Halfway Toyota dealer network. The Halfway Toyota group extended its footprint to the Garden Route when a controlling interest in the Loerie Toyota was acquired. It changed its name to Halfway Toyota George in 2010 and became part of the eight dealerships in the Halfway Group.
 
In the impressive new showroom customers will find the full Toyota range displayed. Whether the customer is inspecting a desirable new vehicle or a thoroughly vetted pre-owned vehicle at Automark, the dealership will arrange all finance and insurance for a true one stop shopping experience. These details are dealt with by experienced and well-trained staff.
 
The dealership also stocks most fast moving accessories and can advise on what kit the new owner might need for specific work or leisure use. The expert staff at the in-house fitment centre will assist with the fitment.
 
The workshop at Halfway Toyota George boasts the latest technology, including wheel alignment equipment, in order to service or repair any Toyota by specialised and well trained technicians.
 
The workshop is supported by a parts department with a wide variety of genuine parts and all Toyotas receive genuine Toyota motor oil in the high tech workshop. The service department is also an authorised Lexus service dealer with a technician specifically trained on this premium brand. 
 
 
The friendly and efficient sales team of Halfway Toyota George.
 
Thu, 24 November 2016
