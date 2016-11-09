Translate to: 

Uber offers chance to cut congestion and carbon emissions

UberPOOL is carpooling at the press of a button. In Africa, it could allow people going in the same direction the opportunity to share the ride and the cost, which can get more people into fewer cars and tackle congestion and pollution.
MOTORING NEWS - Africa is undoubtedly one of Uber's most exciting markets.
 
The continent constitutes a melting pot of rapid infrastructural development, rich cultural diversity and burgeoning entrepreneurship.
 
As some of the fastest-growing in the world, African cities present very real challenges with congestion.
 
While each country offers unique opportunities, Uber has found the African region to be defined by agility, creativity and adaptability. This provides the company with the perfect conditions to launch and nurture its on-demand economy in partnership with local governments and existing businesses.

Car ownership in Tanzania has grown faster than anywhere else in the past decade, says the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers; faster than China, which is second. And Ghana is not far behind in third place.

Africa is already home to some of the most congested cities anywhere, with places in Egypt, SA and Kenya suffering suffocating traffic, yet there are comparatively few cars on the continent's roads.

As with telecommunications, where the leapfrog effect has seen investment in 4G rather than fixed-line networks, there is the potential for Africa to decrease traffic congestion and for people to move around the continent more time efficiently and productively while reducing carbon emissions.

Wherever Uber is available at scale, access to a safer, cheaper, more reliable way to get from here to there becomes a real alternative to car ownership.

Apart from the benefits seen from Uber in Africa, products such as UberPOOL are set to help Africa move even better. Using technology, it is quick and easy for people heading in the same direction at the same time to share their journey.

Since Uber's first venture into Africa in Johannesburg in 2013, it has opened in 15 other cities across eight African nations - including a whirlwind of starting in three new places in just three weeks in June.

It has also launched new businesses, such as UberEats in Johannesburg that is an ondemand food delivery app powered by the Uber platform.

With any new country or city it has launched in, it has tried to do it in partnership with governments so that countries, as well as riders and drivers, can make the most of the on-demand economy Uber creates.

While Uber has been engaging with the government since the outset in SA, the introduction of a new licensing category in May - specifically for people using apps such as Uber - was a huge step forward in supporting licensed, professional drivers.
 
08:24 (GMT+2), Wed, 23 November 2016
