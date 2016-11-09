Jaguar I-Pace electric car revealed: set for 2018 launch

Jaguar I-Pace electric car.

MOTORING NEWS - Jaguar has become the latest manufacturer to reveal an electric vehicle, in the form of the Jaguar I-Pace concept.

The automaker is touting some impressive figures for the five-seater crossover car as well. For starters, there’s a 90kWh battery pack driving two electric motors (giving 700Nm of torque) and a 0-60mph figure of around four seconds.



However, the range and charging time is rather intriguing as well.



“With over 500km range on the NEDC cycle, the average user could charge just once a week. Charging is easy and quick, with 80 percent charge achieved in 90 minutes and 100 percent in just over two hours using 50kW DC charging,” the company added in a press release.