1st VW/Audi Show & Shine in George

A 1984 Volkswagen Caddy that had stood under a tree on a farm in Fraserburg for four years.

SOUTHERN CAPE MOTORING NEWS - It all started with a crazy Volkswagen fanatic, James Martin, and his love for Volkswagens. James's loyalty to Volkswagen comes as no surprise.

Throughout his life, he has owned a variety of these vehicles and drawn immense pleasure from taking care of them.

From an old VW Kombi bakkie used on a farm in Barrydale in the 1970s there was always a Volkswagen!

From Passat, Citi Golf, Kombis, Audi 500SE, to Beetles and beach buggies.

The last project was a 1984 Volkswagen Caddy that had stood under a tree on a farm in Fraserburg for four years. He bought this "rust and dust bakkie" - without an engine or so he thought - and after a year it is mobile.

When you talk to James about his Golf bakkie it is easy to see why people become Volkswagen fanatics.

Romeo is one of the entries and described by his owner: "He is my first love and also my personal symbol of freedom. His superpower is all about spreading smiles and happiness."

If you're now wondering what Romeo looks like, you will have to visit the show!

On 26 November the first VW/ Audi Show and Shine will be held at the George Showground. This is a platform for VW and Audi owners to show off their cars (modifications, accessories and sound).

To present this display of Volkswagens and Audis, we encourage as many VW and Audi owners to join in the fun and display their special car. If you own any Volkswagen or Audi vehicle - old or new - join the show.

The organisers extend an open invitation to you, your friends and family members to share your passion for Volkswagens. They also encourage all Volkswagen fans to join this event. Highlight this date on your calendar.

Bring a camping chair and remember that one of your guests might just have one of the new cars displayed by Tavcor in his or her future!

The aim is to make this a yearly event for all Volkswagen lovers.

Coca-Cola will supply great music during the day.

Adults R20 and kids R10.

Best on show – the ultimate car with perfect attitude, sound and looks, done to the highest standard.

Best engine bay – perfect presentation and immaculate cleanliness will catch the judge's eye.

Best wheels – not necessarily the biggest or most expensive wheels, but wheels that really make the car.

Best sound – done by professionals

Best effort to be part of the show

This is a Show & Shine to present your car at its best.

To enter your car, e-mail jamesvwshow@gmail.com or enter at the gate. Entry fee for cars: R50. Only participants will be eligible for prizes or lucky draws the sponsors have dona-ted. There will be lucky draws every two hours, a trophy for the overall winner as well as other great prizes.

For more information contact James on 081 334 6310 or join the Facebook group, VW/AUDI SHOW & SHINE to stay up to date - don't miss out!

There will be lots to eat and drink, jumping castle for kids, cash bar and loads of lucky draws for entrants.Gates open at 08:00 for the public.