Motoring tip: Tyre damage could be deadly

MOTORING NEWS - It's easy to recognise a damaged tyre when there are visible cuts, bubbles, bruises or objects embedded in the tyre.

But the deadliest type of tyre damage is often invisible and commonly happens when the tyre is pinched between the road and the wheel when you hit a pothole or other obstacle.

A cut forms on the inside of the tyre. Air can then leak into the tyre's construction.

A bubble on the outside of the tyre may tell you that this has happened.

Always have tyres thoroughly checked after hitting any road obstacle, to ensure that you're not at risk of a blowout from hidden damage.

Tip courtesy of Bridgestone

